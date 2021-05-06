Reebok Is Reissuing the Original Pump Omni Zone II in ‘White’ This Month

The lateral side of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway.

One of Reebok’s beloved basketball sneakers is making a comeback.

After reissuing the Pump Omni Zone II “No Look Dunk” in March to celebrate the 30th anniversary of high-flyer Dee Brown performing his signature dunk at the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the brand will also re-release the classic “White” colorway of the shoe this month.

Reebok’s innovative Pump system was created by the Reebok Advanced Concepts design team in the late 1980s and made its debut on the Pump basketball shoe during that time period. The Pump tech is integrated on the tongue thanks to its inflatable chamber that provides wearers with a custom fit.

The look of the shoe is executed in a white leather upper that’s contrasted by black TPU overlay panels on the sides and mesh underlay on the collar and midfoot. The sneaker’s signature look is the Pump basketball button on the tongue that serves as an air bladder providing wearers with a personalized fit. Rounding out the design is a white Hexalite-cushioned midsole and a multicolored outsole.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway is dropping at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on May 21 for a retail price of $140.

Reebok Pump Omni Zone II “White”

A front view of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The lateral side of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel counter of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The tongue of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The tongue of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.