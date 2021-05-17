Reebok Honors Ballroom Culture With Its 2021 Pride Collection

Reebok is honoring the LGBTQIA+ community’s rich history and undeniable impact on society with its 2021 Pride Month collection.

For this year’s collection — available now at Reebok.com — Reebok’s LGBTQIA+ employee community, Colorful Soles, is paying homage to ballroom culture. To honor the underground subculture — which originated in New York City where people would come together and “vogue” or “walk” to dance music while dressed in avant-garde looks — Reebok unveiled a line of unisex apparel and footwear that includes vibrant Pride Flag-inspired designs and graphics as well as a a Progress Pride Flag product tags.

RELATED: Celebrate Pride Month With Brands That Give Back

Included in the shoe lineup are the Classic Leather, Club-C, InstaPump Fury OG, Zig Kinetica II, Nano X1, and Floatride Energy 3.0. Each silhouette features the All Types of manifesto on the tongue or sock liner. The sneaker styles all come in white with rainbow accents. The range of styles are perfect for a variety of occasions, including running, walking or lifestyle activities like attending a happy hour or brunching.

As for apparel, Reebok offers t-shirts, workout tanks, biker shorts, hoodies and more. Like the sneakers, the apparel also features the Progress Pride Flag and All Types of Love manifesto on the product label.

Along with the capsule, Reebok released their 2021 Pride campaign film, which features notable members of the House of Ninja, including: Archie Burnett, Javier Madrid, Aisha Murray and Elizabeth Rivera. In the clip, the ballroom dancers show off their moves as Burnett shares how ballroom culture created a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ to be themselves and express themselves freely and creatively.

In addition to the collection, Reebok is donating $75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which is an organization that works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.

Shop available pieces from the collection below.

Reebok Club-C Revenge Pride Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok