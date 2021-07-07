Reebok Gives Two of Its Popular Lifestyle Sneakers a New Look for the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok’s forward-thinking Fashion Inline team just gave two of the brand’s most-coveted streetwear models a clean new style just in time for summer.

Available now at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retail locations are the Zig 3D Storm Hydro and the Premiere Road Modern in their respective “Grey” and “Transparent” makeups.

According to the brand, the design of the first silhouette draws inspiration from contemporary landscape architecture while the gray-based colorway represents rock and expansive city displays. Introduced in May in collaboration with Cottweiler, the Zig 3D Storm Hydro features design elements from the brand’s popular water shoes and soccer boots, specifically their intricate fastening systems.

The look of the latest Reebok Road Modern “Transparent” is executed in a predominantly white color scheme covering the various transparent TPU and mesh panels on the upper to offer a look into the shoe’s inner workings. This silhouette also incorporates designs from past Premier Running performance models into a new lifestyle model.

The Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro in the “Grey” colorway is available now at Reebok.com and at select Reebok stores for a retail price of $180 while the Premiere Road Modern in the “Transparent” style is available at select Reebok retailers.

Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro ‘Grey’

The lateral side of the Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro in “Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Premier Road Modern in “Transparent.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok