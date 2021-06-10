Reebok Teams Up With Power Rangers on a New Sneaker Collab for Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After announcing its forthcoming collection with Hasbro, Reebok has another sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

Next up for the athletic company is a new multi-shoe capsule designed in collab with the popular kids’ TV show “Power Rangers,” with a new iteration of both the F/S Hi and Club C dropping before the month’s end. According to the product description of the shoes, the first model is designed to resemble the show’s Pterodactyl Zord while the latter pair will represent the Triceratops Zord.

The Power Rangers x Reebok F/S Hi is releasing exclusively in girls sizing and it features a pink-based color scheme on the leather upper to represent the Pink Ranger’s battle vehicle. Adding to the look is a silver heel counter as a nod to the Zord’s teeth while Power Ranger branding is stamped on the tongue and footbed. Completing the look is a white rubber outsole.

For the Power Rangers x Reebok Club C, the collab is made exclusively in kids sizing and the look of the shoe comes in a blue leather upper that’s contrasted by silver accents representing the Blue Ranger and his Zord’s horns. Much like the aforementioned F/S Hi, Power Ranger logos appear on the shoe’s tongue and insole while a stealthy black tooling sits below.

The Power Rangers x Reebok collection will be released on June 15 at Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Reebok retailers.

