Reebok and ‘Peppa Pig’ Just Launched the Cutest Sneakers for Kids

Calling all “Peppa Pig” fans. Reebok has teamed up with Hasbro on a line of kids’ sneakers inspired by the popular animated television series.

The launch, which marks Reebok’s first kids-only collaboration, includes five playful versions of classic Reebok silhouettes for toddlers and preschool-age children. Each style features bright pops of color and themed designs, including character sketches like Peppa’s favorite teddy bear, Teddy, and reptile prints inspired by the dinosaur beloved by Peppa’s brother, George.

What’s more, most sneakers in the collection are designed with velcro straps for a secure fit and easy on and off access. (The Classic Leather toddler shoes and pre-school version of the Club C have lace-up fronts).

To add even more excitement around the debut, a slip-on Club C style will drop tomorrow for toddlers. Looks in the collection start at $40.

Below, check out all the must-have sneakers from the Reebok and “Peppa Pig” collection.

Reebok Peppa Pig Club C Pre-School

Reebok’s Peppa Pig Club C for preschoolers features illustrations of Peppa Pig and other whimsical drawings inspired by her world.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Peppa Pig Club C Slip-On IV

This white slip-on for toddlers comes in two variations. One is essentially a smaller, laceless version of the previous Club C style, while the other pays homage to playing dress-up, something Peppa loves to do. Both come with convenient tabs at the heel to make them easier for little ones to pull on without needing help.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Peppa Pig Complete CLN 2

Designed to resemble George’s favorite dinosaur companion, this style features a green dotted upper with pops of blue color. Two velcro hook-and-loop straps add security.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Peppa Pig Classic Leather

These lace-up sneakers take after Peppa’s signature yellow rain boots, because everyone knows how much Peppa loves splashing in puddles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Peppa Pig Classic Jogger 3

Another vibrant pair, this Reebok style features a pink and red upper, a velcro strap stamped with Teddy’s face and fuzzy Teddy-inspired fur along the collar to help keep feet warm and cozy.