Reebok Unveils 3 New Eco-Friendly Sneakers as Part of Its Commitment to Sustainability

Reebok is doing its part in the fight for a cleaner future.

This month, Reebok unveiled three new eco-friendly sneakers — the Zig Kinetica II [REE]CYCLED, the Floatride Energy GROW and the Nano X1 Vegan — as the brand doubles down on its commitment to sustainability.

On April 13, Reebok launched a Sustainability Hub detailing the athletic lifestyle brand’s future ambitions in the sustainability category and highlighting the wide assortment of products it offers that fall within this category. By 2030 the brand is aiming to have 100% of its products be sustainable. As for how they plan to achieve this, Reebok explains on its website that sustainability is measured by the product categories: “[REE]GROW, [REE]CYCLED, vegan, better cotton, organic cotton and color with care.”

While Reebok is changing the DNA of its footwear, the brand is not compromising when it comes to producing shoes that are durable, which they are known for. The goal is to “help build a fitter planet without impacting performance.”

Reebok isn’t stopping there.

The brand is also celebrating Earth Day by planting trees. Through Reebok Unlocked, Reebok is launching a give-back initiative for members from April 22 to April 30. The brand is partnering with One Tree Planted, a global non-profit organization that is dedicated to reforestation across the world. For every $1 donated to One Tree Planted, the organization will plant a tree on the donator’s behalf. Then, on Earth Day, Reebok will be planting a tree for every member’s purchase of the Nano X1 Vegan and Floatride Energy GROW.

Keep reading to learn more about the newest Reebok sneakers.

Zig Kinetica II [REE]CYCLED Shoes

Inspired by Reebok running sneakers, the Zig Kinetica II [REE]CYCLED shoes feature breathable mesh uppers with built-in zones of support for long lasting comfort. The shoe also features a plant-based Floatride Energy Fuel midsole and a Floatride Energy drop-in in the forefoot to enhance cushioning and responsiveness. The shoe is finalized with Zig Energy Bands at the outsole, which stretch and snap back to help with energy return. As for looks, the shoes come in “Morning Fog/Ftwr White/Court Blue,” offering clean white uppers with a swirl design at the lateral side and bold blue details at the midsole.

Zig Kinetica II [REE]CYCLED CREDIT: Reebok

Floatride Energy GROW Running Shoes

Try out a classic feel with a new and improved construction. The Floatride Energy GROW running shoes are equipped with uppers made of Eucalyptus bark, making them breathable. The shoes also feature a castor bean Floatride Energy Foam that provides lightweight, responsive cushioning. Additionally, the flared heel reduces pain and Achilles pressure. The shoe is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and comes in a “Classic White/Brave Blue/Boulder Grey” colorway, giving it a retro vibe.

Floatride Energy GROW Shoes CREDIT: Reebok

Nano X1 Vegan Shoes

Reebok will then introduce the Nano X1 Vegan sneaker on April 19 to Unlocked members on Reebok.com. All other consumers will be able to shop the sneaker on May 1. The shoe, which builds off its debut from earlier this year, has received a sustainable makeover that is made of 100% animal-free materials.

The style features a cotton and wood spun yarn upper, a castor bean oil and EVA foam midsole and a natural rubber outsole. Together, these ingredients birth a shoe that promises comfort and helps wearers maintain speed and control. The style comes with a $150 price tag and will be available in men’s and women’s sizing.