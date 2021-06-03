Reebok and Hasbro’s New Nerf-Inspired Sneaker Collection Is for ‘Hoop Dreamers Everywhere’ 

Reebok and Hasbro are at it again.

The heritage athletic brand and the toy company are joining forces for the second time to bring out your inner child with the release of a four sneaker collection made for “hoop dreams everywhere,” Reebok stated in a press release. The Nerf x Reebok retro basketball shoe collection will showcase three silhouettes that will be available in four different colorways, paying tribute to the popular toy, Jump Shot. Included in the sneaker pack are iterations of Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone 2, Kamikaze 2 and Kamikaze 2 Low.

Named the Nerf x Pump Omni Zone 2 “Light Jammer,” the silhouette comes with a funky orange and slime green glow-in-the-dark upper and outsole and “Light Jammer” nods with a retro light-up Nerf Sports Nerfoop design. For an added effect, the sneaker features a graphic splatter print on the vamp and collar, which is inspired by Nerf archive. The Pump, which will come with a $160 price tag, also features custom sockliners.

Next up is the Nerf x Pump Omni Zone 2 “Big Bad Backboard,” which will also bring on nostalgia as it is inspired by the Nerf Sports Nerfoop. Like the “Light Jammer,” the silhouette will feature a graphic black and plum splatter print on the vamp and color. The shoe will retail for $160.

As for the Kamikaze 2 “Backboard Breaker” — perhaps the most vibrant of the collection — shoppers will find a Nerf embroidered logo on the forefront with a splatter graphic on the eyestays and heel. The theme is continued with a “Nerf or Nothing” on the lace tips. The custom graphic sock liner illustration and packaging are inspired by both retired pro basketball star Shawn Kemp and the Nerf Sports Nerfoop Big Bad Backboard.

Last, but not least, is the Kamikaze 2 Low “Backboard Breaker.” Like the others, this sneaker also features a graphic splatter print with Nerf branding. The Kamikaze 2 will retail for $130 with kids sizing going for $100. The Kamikaze 2 Low will come with a $110 price tag and will only be available in adult sizing.

The Nerf x Reebok capsule will be available on June 24 via Reebok.com for Reebok Unlocked members and Hasbropulse.com, with a wider release on June 25.

Nerf x Pump Omni Zone 2 “Light Jammer.”

Nerf x Pump Omni Zone 2 “Big Bad Backboard.”

Nerf x Reebok Kamikaze 2 “Backboard Breaker.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok