Reebok and CrossFit Games Champ Rich Froning Jr. Create a New-Look Nano X1

Four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning Jr. has a new Reebok Nano shoe coming.

The decorated athlete and the athletic brand have teamed up on the Nano X1 Froning, a limited-edition shoe Reebok said pays tribute to his “Into the Storm” mantra, which is the “daily inspiration for Froning himself and motto for his business, Froning Farms.”

“When bison see a storm, they run straight into it. They square their shoulders, brace against its power and keep moving forward. It’s their natural instinct to face it head on and never try to avoid its powers, knowing they’ll be in it a shorter amount of time than if they ran from it. This mindset is an important metaphor for life,” Froning said in a statement. “There’s always going to be storms coming at us, but if you turn to meet them head on, you’ll come out better on the other side. It’s through this adversity that we grow.”

Reebok Nano X1 Froning. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Aesthetically, the shoe features a storm-inspired graphic on the upper, which is paired with an elastic strap, something Reebok said symbolizes “the need to lock down and brace for whatever is ahead when preparing for a storm.” Other nods to Froning include “Galatians 6:14” and “Boston Designed. Cookville Validated” on the heel tab.

From a tech and innovation perspective, the shoe is built with a new upper utilizing stretch bootie construction for comfort as well as a three-tier lacing system for Froning’s three pillars of faith, family and fitness. Also, it includes Reebok’s Floatride Energy cushioning, which is used in its running shoes but has the stability of a training shoe.

The Reebok Nano X1 Froning — which is dressed in white, black and gum hues — arrives July 21, which is the athlete’s birthday, via Reebok.com and select retailers. Limited quantities in unisex sizes will be available for $150.