Reebok’s New Outdoors Training Shoe Is Releasing Soon — Here’s How to Get a Pair

Reebok is giving its latest training shoe an upgrade.

Arriving at sneaker stores tomorrow is the Nano X1 Adventure, which is a new rendition of the training shoe designed to be worn in the gym or the great outdoors.

This achieved through design updates to the initial Nano X1 as the upper features a stretch ripstop material that provides enhanced breathability while providing protection against the elements along with an anti-microbial sock liner. Adding to the design are bungee-inspired shoelaces, a drop-in Floatride Energy midsole for additional responsiveness, and a lugged rubber outsole for maximum traction.

“More than ever, we’re seeing a huge surge in outdoor fitness and exploration from consumers of all ages and fitness levels,” said Tal Short, the Senior Product Manager at Reebok. “With this insight, we set out to create a product that took all the fan-favorite performance benefits of our Nano and combined them with tech and design updates geared specifically for the outdoors. Whether you’re working out in the driveaway, partaking in a workout in the park or enjoying a light hike, the Nano X1 Adventure was designed as your go-to shoe for outdoor fitness.”

The Reebok Nano X1 Adventure will be released in both men’s and women’s sizing on July 8 at Reebok.com and at Reebok retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag. Reebok Unlocked members will be granted early access to the shoe starting tomorrow at Reebok.com.

Reebok Nano X1 Adventure

The men’s version of the Reebok Nano X1 Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Nano X1 Adventure