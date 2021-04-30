Maison Margiela and Reebok Launch New Edition of the Split-Toed Tabi Instapump Fury Sneaker

After debuting the futuristic Tabi Instapump Fury in January 2020, Reebok and Maison Margiela are back again with a new iteration. This time around, the labels collaborated on the Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford.

The second edition features a glazed calf leather low-top derby featuring Reebok’s trademark Pump Technology and a chunky sole, as well as Margiela’s spit-toe design.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann

The Tabi’s split-toed, which was created in 1988, merges with Reebok’s 1994 Instapump Fury silhouette for this new take. The leather upper sit on a shock-absorbing hexagonal cushioned sole — inspired by Margiela’s Retro Fit, a sneaker from 2018. Meanwhile, like the original Reebok design, the outer-sole and midsole are constructed from rubber and expansive foam.

A look at the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann

The shoe is available in multiple colorways including black, white and yellow.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford in black, CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann

The duo’s first collab debuted on the runway in Paris during Couture Week in January 2020 featuring the form of split-toe Instapump Fury sneakers that featured a heel. In September last year, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury was released. It was the first time Reebok released a heeled version of the Instapump Fury silhouette.

According to the brands, the first iteration played on the idea of analyzing “the conversation between humanity and technology in the digital age.” Maison Margiela proclaimed the look the “statement shoe for the age of the cyber-industrial revolution.”

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford retails for $995 and is available online and in stores.