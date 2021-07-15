Reebok and ‘Jurassic Park’ Team Up on Sneakers Inspired by Characters From the 1993 Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has once again looked to an iconic film for a collaboration.

For its latest collab, the heritage athletic brand partnered with Universal Brand Development for a “Jurassic Park” footwear and apparel range for the entire family. The collection, according to Reebok, was created to celebrate the history of the 1993 film through some of its most beloved sneakers.

To pull off the theme, each Reebok shoe — eight styles in total — will pay homage to a character in the movie, as well as props from “Jurassic Park.”

For instance, the Instapump Fury OG ($200) is inspired by the “Jurassic Park” guest vehicles. It is executed with a leather collar lining that resembles the SUVs seats, as well as battle damage graphics on the sole and each side. The look will drop in adult and infant sizing.

“Jurassic Park” x Reebok Instapump Fury OG. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

There are also two Club C 85 releases in the lineup. One iteration, which retails for $110, is themed after the character Dennis Nedry. It includes a floral print heel reminiscent of the first shirt he wears in the film, a zebra striped pony hair heel cap that’s a nod to the screensaver on his computer and a yellow tongue in a rubber raincoat material for his attempt to escape with the stolen dinosaur embryos. The second Club C 85 ($100) is inspired by Dr. Alan Grant. It is executed with tan suede uppers, bandana collar lining and a denim-colored outsole. This look will be available in full-family sizing.

“Jurassic Park” x Reebok Club C 85 Nedry. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Dr. Ian Malcolm inspires the Classic Leather, which retails for $120. Reebok said the “chaotic lateral side” is a nod to his fashion sense and flashy lifestyle through different textures and patterns, and the simplistic medial side is adorned with the “Jurassic Park” logo and brooch jewel detail. And the Club C Legacy of the lineup, which comes with a $100 price tag, is a nod to the Mr. DNA cartoon character that explains the process of recreating dinosaur DNA. It is made with clear TPU outsoles that reveal a Mr. DNA strand logo on the left shoe and a mosquito graphic on the right shoe, as well as a cracked egg collar and bubbled heel.

The Zig Devil Kinetica ($140) uses the brand’s Zig Kinetica 2 silhouette, which resembles the park staff’s SUVs. As for the Jurassic Stomper ($200), Reebok equipped the look with leather and neoprene uppers, which are inspired by the uniforms of the infield InGen staff. And the Pump Omni Zone 2 ($200) is inspired by the carnivorous Dilophosaurus, featuring uppers with dinosaur graphics and nubuck as a base with skived leather hits.

“Jurassic Park” x Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The footwear will come in packaging specific to the collection. Reebok confirmed that some of the boxes will resemble original “Jurassic Park” toy packaging from 1993 and others will draw on themes from the film.

The Reebok x “Jurassic Park” collection arrives via Reebok.com on July 30. The Dennis Nedry Club C 85 will be available exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members.