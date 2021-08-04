Reebok Celebrates Human Rights and Equality With Latest Sneaker Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has a new sneaker collection dropping soon that champions human rights and equality.

Arriving before the month’s end is the sportswear brand’s “The Human Rights Now!” collection, which consists of a new Classic Leather makeup as well as two new Club C styles.

Human Rights Now! was a global tour that took place over the course of six weeks in 1988, which featured twenty benefit concerts by Amnesty International. The event was created to celebrate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ 40th anniversary.

For the two Club C releases, the duo is offered in either a predominantly white or black-based color scheme and features the special “A Human Rights Now” messaging on the heel tab along with a bold red and green rubber outsole. The collection’s Classic Leather style, the look comes in a stealthy black-based makeup featuring a mesh upper with suede overlay panels. The shoe’s standout design is the red stripe on the lateral side and green for the medial portion.

“The Human Rights Now! collection remembers the iconic 1988 world tour merch. Celebrating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Reebok wrote on the shoes’ product descriptions.

Reebok’s “The Human Rights Now!” collection will be released at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers starting on Aug. 12. The Club C styles come with an $80 price tag while the Classic Leather retailers for $85.

Reebok Classic Leather ‘Human Rights Now!’

The Reebok Classic Leather “Human Rights Now!” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C ‘Human Rights Now!’

The Reebok Club C “Human Rights Now!” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C ‘Human Rights Now!’