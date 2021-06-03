All the Shoes We’re Buying from Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale — Up to 50% Off

If you didn’t get in on the Memorial Day sales, Reebok has got you covered.
The sportswear brand is offering a major discount opportunity as part of its Friends and Family Sale. Shoppers can receive up to 30% off select full-price footwear styles and an extra 50% off select sale items with code SUMMER. The sale will run from June 1 to June 10, and if members spend $150, they can earn $50 towards a future purchase.
Whether you’re looking for new running shoes or something to wear out to lunch, Reebok has a little something for men, women and children. Keep reading to see our top picks from the major sale.
Reebok Nano X Men’s
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Nano, Reebok recreated the iconic silhouette for men, the Reebok Nano X shoes, with soft woven textile uppers that encourage support and leave room for stretching. The shoe is also equipped with lightweight cushioning for added comfort.
ZigWild Trail 6 Women’s Shoes
Bring the outdoors with you wherever you go in Reebok’s ZigWild Trail 6 Women’s shoes. The silhouette is inspired by hiking trails, complete with a zagged outsole that disperses energy to keep you motivated and comfortable. While it comes in a variety of hues, we can’t get enough of the sleek Black/Cold Grey 7/Pink colorway, done in all-black with vibrant pink accents.
Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes
A classic white sneaker is a wardrobe essential. Taking inspiration from the ’80s court classic, Reebok’s Club C 85 Vintage features smooth leather uppers and a plush EVA midsole for comfort — meaning you’ll want to wear this one with everything, and for practically any occasion. It comes in men’s and women’s sizing.
Reebok Royal BB 4500 Hi 2 Men’s Basketball Shoes
We clearly have a thing for white shoes. For the guys, Reebok offers the Royal BB 4500 Hi 2 Men’s Basketball shoes, which are an homage to the court but made for daily wear. The sneakers featured blended leather and mesh uppers with a removable sockliner to keep your feet happy throughout the day.
Reebok Club Memt Men’s
You don’t need dress shoes anymore to look polished. Reebok’s Club Memt for men in the Boulder Brown/Sahara/Chalk colorway offer a refined feel while maintaining the comfort and easygoing vibe of a sneaker. Pair them with blue jeans and a button-down or even a suit for your next event, meeting or fancy date.
Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok Classic Leather Legacy Women’s
For the Classic Leather Legacy Women’s shoes, Reebok blended a modern aesthetic with a retro feel. The shoe, which is made of sustainable materials, pays tribute to the ’70s and features vibrant pops of color throughout the uppers with a chunky white outsole as a final touch.
Reebok Princess Women’s Shoes
Give your footwear collection a fierce upgrade with these animal-inspired Princess Women’s Shoes. The bold shoes feature off-white uppers with a leopard print detail at the heel tab and tongue. The shoes are then finalized with a rubber outsole. Pair these with biker shorts and a blazer or even a white t-shirt and wide leg jeans for casual outings.
Zig Kinetica II Shoes
Power through your workout or your daily routine with Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II shoes. The silhouette features a Floatride Fuel midsole and a Floatride Energy drop-in at the forefront for a responsive, cushioned feel. In addition to being practical, the sneakers come in a stylish green and white colorway that will add a pop of color to your outfits.
Reebok Classics Nylon Men’s Shoes
Reebok’s Classic Nylon Men’s shoes in gray look subtle, but feature a metallic detail at the toe. The style first dropped in 1984 and has become a must-have lifestyle silhouette ever since. In addition to offering support underfoot, the shoe is also made with durable suede uppers and high-abrasion rubber outsole that promote responsiveness.