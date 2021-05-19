Reebok’s DailyFit DMX Is Made for Women on the Go

Finding a pair of shoes you can comfortably wear for hours can be a difficult task. Reebok, however, has the perfect solution.

Earlier this year, the brand unveiled the women’s DailyFit DMX, which Reebok calls its “most comfortable and supportive walking shoe yet.” The label wanted to create a shoe that supports a woman’s busy life — whether she’s standing on her feet all day, walking her dogs or juggling a packed day with kids.

The silhouette is equipped with DMX TripleMax moving air technology, which is designed to cushion a woman’s stride with each step. The feature is incorporated into the shoe’s midsole with a 3-pod bladder made to provide active cushioning and promote foot stimulation. The shoe also cradles the wearer’s arches for underfoot support.

Additional details include cozy knit uppers and faux laces that create a slip-on construction. Furthermore, the satin-like modeled heel holds your foot in place as you tackle the day.

And the shoes don’t skimp on fashion, either. The sleek style is offered in calming hues like white with lilac accents gray with speckled white details and a timeless all-black version. Plus, it’s extremely versatile. You can sport the kicks with leggings and a tee for casual afternoon walks or dress them up with jeans a blazer for work.

CREDIT: Courtesy of JaLisa E. Jefferson

The DailyFit DMX is currently available for $80 at Reebok.com.

Shop some of the styles below.

Reebok DailyFit DMX women's walking shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok