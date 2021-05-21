Why the Reebok Club C Vintage Dressed in White and Green Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what the occasion is, Reebok’s classic Club C sneaker is subtle enough to wear any time of the year — especially in the summer.

The sportswear brand debuted the Club C in 1985, and decades later it remains one of the most popular models with sneaker fans. The low-top silhouette was originally designed to be worn on the tennis courts, but as the years went by it became one of the most sought after lifestyle offerings from the brand.

The Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage in chalk and green is the latest iteration of the lifestyle shoe, which has already sold out at various Reebok stockists as well as the brand’s website. For fans who are still searching for a pair, not all hope is lost. The style is currently stocked on international retailer End Clothing’s website, and at the time of press, sizes ranging from a U.K. 7.5 up to a U.K. 10.5 are available. The shoe comes with a $89 price tag.

The shoe is also available on Farfetch in a U.S. size 8.5 and size 11 at the time of publication for a price of $121.

The Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage in the chalk and green makeup features a predominantly sail leather upper that’s complemented by green accents, including the stripe overlays on the sides and the terrycloth sock liner. Adding to the design is a yellowed tongue to give the shoe a vintage look. Completing the design is a sail midsole and a green rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage. CREDIT: Courtesy of End Clothing

Although the sizes for the Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage in chalk and green are scarce, a similar colorway of the shoe is available at Reebok.com. It sports a predominantly white color scheme that is contrasted by green accents, including hits on the shoe’s lateral and heel Reebok branding.