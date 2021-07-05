Reebok Drops a New Mid-Cut Iteration of Its Iconic Club C

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok Club C fans, there’s a new shoe out now for you.

Available now via Reebok.com is the Club C Mid 2 Vintage, a fresh iteration of the iconic sneaker that was derived from the U.K. version of the shoe released in the early 1990s, and also draws inspiration from the laid-back West Coast skate scene.

Reebok Club C Mid 2 Vintage in the white and bright cobalt colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Club C Mid 2 Vintage in the chalk and glen green colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To play up the nostalgia of the shoe, Reebok created the first two iterations with OG-inspired colorways: one employing white and bright cobalt hues, and the other in chalk and glen green.

The Reebok Club C Mid 2 Vintage is executed with a 3/4 height and an exaggerated heel collar, which was added to offer comfort and support. Also, it is made with luxurious and soft garment leather uppers, lightweight die-cut EVA midsoles, abrasion-resistant rubber outsoles and the brand’s vintage logos throughout.

The Reebok Club C Mid 2 Vintage comes with an $85 price tag.

Reebok Club C Mid 2 Vintage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok