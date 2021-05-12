Cardi B’s New Reebok Mommy and Me Collection Honors Her ‘Unwavering Love’ for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B loves being a mom.

In celebration of this past Mother’s Day, the superstar rapper and Reebok are releasing a Mommy and Me capsule collection on May 13 at Reebok.com.

When it came to bringing the line to life, Cardi was inspired by one thing: her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with her husband and fellow rapper Offset. Cardi wanted to honor the “unwavering love” she feels for her little one and the “indescribable” impact motherhood has had on her life.

Cardi B in the rose gold Cardi B Club C shoes. CREDIT: Josh Fogel Photography/Reebok

As for looks, the collection offers two upgraded versions of the Grammy-award winning artist’s beloved Club C Cardi sneaker. The first silhouette comes wrapped in rose gold, which is meant to represent Cardi’s “love” and “affection” for her baby girl. Rose gold is known as the metal of love, being strong and durable. The second shoe is of an aqua dust hue. This cool shade ties back to the aquamarine stone, which symbolizes clarity, calm and relaxation — three concepts Cardi relates to when it comes to being a mom.

Cardi B Club C Women's shoes in Rose Gold CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Cardi B Club C Women’s shoes in Rose Gold, $100

Cardi B Club C Women's shoes in Aqua Dust. CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Cardi B Club C Women’s shoes in Aqua Dust, $100

Along with the collection, Cardi and Reebok dropped a video, during which the rapper shares motherhood tips and advice. Speaking on how she suggest mothers keep their kids entertained, Cardi hilariously said: “whatever the hell they want — give it to them.”

For the expectant mothers and first time parents out there, Cardi asserted that it will all come together naturally.

“Once the baby is here, it’s almost like you know. It just comes naturally,” Cardi said. As for advice she wants to pass down to little Kulture, the rapper shared: “You’re beautiful, you’re smart, you’ve got successful parents and the whole world loves you.”

The Mommy and Me capsule will be available in adult, kids and infant sizing. The women’s Card B Club C will come with a $100 price tag while the kids shoe will retail for $75 and the infant style is $50.

Cardi’s latest Reebok release comes after she launched her spring ’21 collection with the footwear label. The collection includes the Club C and Coated Club C Double in the hues: lavender, black and red and white and beige.