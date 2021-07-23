Reebok’s Latest BB 4000 Style Is Inspired by Global Hoops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok is once again referencing international sports for its latest sneaker release.

The sportswear company revealed through its release calendar that a new iteration of its classic BB 4000 basketball model will hit shelves before month’s end. This time, the brand created a look that’s inspired by international basketball.

“When international B-ball games heat up, you’ll be ready. Get into the spirit every time you lace up these Reebok BB 4000 shoes. Score style points with a supple leather upper. The signature logo design ensures that no matter which country we call home, we’re United by Basketball. Swish,” Reebok wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops” features a premium white leather upper that’s combined with bright red and black accents predominantly on the shoe’s overlay panels. Making this style even more special are basketball logos on the heel counter and the insoles. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a red and black outsole.

The Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops” will be released on Aug. 1 at Reebok.com at 12 a.m. ET and at select Reebok retailers. The shoe comes with a $90 price tag.

Reebok BB 4000 ‘Global Hoops’

The lateral side of the Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the Reebok BB 4000 “Global Hoops.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok