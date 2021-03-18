×
Hundreds of Shoes & Apparel Styles Are Up to 70% During Puma’s Flash Sale

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

puma ultraride, puma flash sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

It’s safe to say that comfortable clothing and exercise gear have become mainstays in our wardrobes during the time of coronavirus. And because you can never have too many of these styles in your closet, now’s the time to stock up on more at a fraction of the price during Puma’s latest flash sale.

Up until tonight, the sports brand is offering up to 70% off on a range of casual and performance pieces, from hoodies, sweatpants, and recovery slides to training and running shoes. So whether you’re looking to work up a sweat or kick back in some loungewear, there’s something here for you.

Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite styles for men and visit Puma.com to check out more stellar discounts.

Puma Shuffle Men’s Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with a pair of clean all-white sneakers like the Puma Shuffle. Inspired by basketball silhouettes worn in the ’80s, these low-tops boast a SoftFoam+ sockliner for ultimate step-in comfort.

puma shuffle men's sneakers, puma flash sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Shuffle Men's Sneakers $55 $30
Buy it

Puma Scorch Runner Men’s Running Shoes

Also featuring a SoftFoam+ sockliner, plus a responsive midsole, Puma’s Scorch Runner offers plush comfort straight out of the box. The performance-ready style also includes a breathable knit upper, an internal lockdown structure for midfoot support and high-traction rubber outsoles for smooth transitions.

puma flash sale, Puma Scorch Runner Men's Running Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Scorch Runner Men's Running Shoes $65 $30
Buy it

Puma Rebel Men’s Shorts

Now just $10, Puma’s Rebel Shorts are crafted with sustainably sourced cotton and feature a bit of bold branding on one leg. They deliver a comfortable, athletic fit with an adjustable waist and come with side pockets for storing small essentials, too.

puma flash sale, Puma Rebel Men's Shorts
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Rebel Men's Shorts $30 $10
Buy it

Puma X-Ray Men’s Sneakers

Puma’s X-Ray Sneakers have a breathable mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, a chunky, angular midsole and a raised Puma Formstrip. The style featuring bold hits of color throughout also boasts a comfy SoftFoam+ sockliner as well as an IMEVA midsole for lightweight cushioning.

Puma X-Ray Men's Sneakers, puma flash sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma X-Ray Men's Sneakers $75 $30
Buy it

Puma Cool Cat Men’s Slides

If you cop Puma’s Cool Cat Slides, we can pretty much guarantee they’ll be your constant companion during the warmer months ahead. Now more than half off, they feature a cushy, textured footbed with a padded strap and lightweight EVA outsole for premium slip-on comfort. They also come in a bold red version.

Puma Cool Cat Men's Slides, puma flash sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Cool Cat Men's Slides $30 $13
Buy it

Puma UltraRide Men’s Running Shoes

Another performance-boosting silhouette, Puma’s UltraRide Running Shoes feature an open mesh upper with underlay support and high-rebound EVA ProFoamLite cushioning. The style is also engineered with a midsole propulsion plate, added support at the heel and rubber outsoles with cutaways and a visible undersock.

puma flash sale, Puma UltraRide Men's Running Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma UltraRide Men's Running Shoes $90 $50
Buy it

Puma Block Men’s Embroidered Hoodie

Originally $50, Puma’s Block Embroidered Hoodie is now marked down to just $20. The vintage-inspired logo sweatshirt boasts a contrast color hood, kangaroo pocket and a cozy fleece lining. It’s available in three colorways to choose from.

puma flash sale, Puma Block Men's Embroidered Hoodie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Block Men's Embroidered Hoodie $50 $20
Buy it
