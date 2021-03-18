Hundreds of Shoes & Apparel Styles Are Up to 70% During Puma’s Flash Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s safe to say that comfortable clothing and exercise gear have become mainstays in our wardrobes during the time of coronavirus. And because you can never have too many of these styles in your closet, now’s the time to stock up on more at a fraction of the price during Puma’s latest flash sale.

Up until tonight, the sports brand is offering up to 70% off on a range of casual and performance pieces, from hoodies, sweatpants, and recovery slides to training and running shoes. So whether you’re looking to work up a sweat or kick back in some loungewear, there’s something here for you.

Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite styles for men and visit Puma.com to check out more stellar discounts.

Puma Shuffle Men’s Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with a pair of clean all-white sneakers like the Puma Shuffle. Inspired by basketball silhouettes worn in the ’80s, these low-tops boast a SoftFoam+ sockliner for ultimate step-in comfort.