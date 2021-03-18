Hundreds of Shoes & Apparel Styles Are Up to 70% During Puma’s Flash Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s safe to say that comfortable clothing and exercise gear have become mainstays in our wardrobes during the time of coronavirus. And because you can never have too many of these styles in your closet, now’s the time to stock up on more at a fraction of the price during Puma’s latest flash sale.
Up until tonight, the sports brand is offering up to 70% off on a range of casual and performance pieces, from hoodies, sweatpants, and recovery slides to training and running shoes. So whether you’re looking to work up a sweat or kick back in some loungewear, there’s something here for you.
Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite styles for men and visit Puma.com to check out more stellar discounts.
Puma Shuffle Men’s Sneakers
You can’t go wrong with a pair of clean all-white sneakers like the Puma Shuffle. Inspired by basketball silhouettes worn in the ’80s, these low-tops boast a SoftFoam+ sockliner for ultimate step-in comfort.
Puma Scorch Runner Men’s Running Shoes
Also featuring a SoftFoam+ sockliner, plus a responsive midsole, Puma’s Scorch Runner offers plush comfort straight out of the box. The performance-ready style also includes a breathable knit upper, an internal lockdown structure for midfoot support and high-traction rubber outsoles for smooth transitions.
Puma Rebel Men’s Shorts
Now just $10, Puma’s Rebel Shorts are crafted with sustainably sourced cotton and feature a bit of bold branding on one leg. They deliver a comfortable, athletic fit with an adjustable waist and come with side pockets for storing small essentials, too.
Puma X-Ray Men’s Sneakers
Puma’s X-Ray Sneakers have a breathable mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, a chunky, angular midsole and a raised Puma Formstrip. The style featuring bold hits of color throughout also boasts a comfy SoftFoam+ sockliner as well as an IMEVA midsole for lightweight cushioning.
Puma Cool Cat Men’s Slides
If you cop Puma’s Cool Cat Slides, we can pretty much guarantee they’ll be your constant companion during the warmer months ahead. Now more than half off, they feature a cushy, textured footbed with a padded strap and lightweight EVA outsole for premium slip-on comfort. They also come in a bold red version.
Puma UltraRide Men’s Running Shoes
Another performance-boosting silhouette, Puma’s UltraRide Running Shoes feature an open mesh upper with underlay support and high-rebound EVA ProFoamLite cushioning. The style is also engineered with a midsole propulsion plate, added support at the heel and rubber outsoles with cutaways and a visible undersock.
Puma Block Men’s Embroidered Hoodie
Originally $50, Puma’s Block Embroidered Hoodie is now marked down to just $20. The vintage-inspired logo sweatshirt boasts a contrast color hood, kangaroo pocket and a cozy fleece lining. It’s available in three colorways to choose from.