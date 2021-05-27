Cara Delevingne Co-Designs Puma’s 2021 Pride Collection That Inspires You to Believe in Yourself

Puma is getting ready for Pride Month. The brand’s latest Pride capsule collection, Forever Free, has arrived — starring co-designer Cara Delevingne.

This isn’t Delevingne’s first foray into activewear design — or working with Puma. The model and actress, who’s been a Puma global ambassador since 2016, released her newest sustainable yoga line with the brand this spring and starred in its 2019 Balmain collaboration campaign. She’s also previously fronted the 2020 Pride line, “From Puma with Love,” with 20% of proceeds going to her namesake foundation (which benefits LGBTQIA+ charities like GLADD and The Trevor Project).

“For my second Pride collaboration with Puma, I wanted to not only celebrate Pride month but also honor the strength of the community, specifically in regard to the mental health hurdles that the LGBTQIA+ community has faced,” said Delevingne in a statement.

Cara Delevingne for Puma’s Forever Free collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of PUMA

This year’s Pride collection features Puma’s signature logo merged with the rainbow Pride flag across 22 sleek pieces. These include T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, leggings, hoodies and a waist bag and bodysuit featuring the collection’s title and a rainbow-themed version of Puma’s logo. On the footwear front, the brand has a Pride-themed version of its iconic Puma Suede sneaker with a multicolored stripe, as well as a NYC Clyde leather sneaker with a vibrant rainbow sole. There’s also a chunky training sneaker with a rainbow squiggle, and Leadcat slides featuring a rainbow Puma logo. The collection additionally offers two black trainer styles and several tops made in collaboration with The OUT Foundation, which are currently available on Puma.com.

Forever Free aims to “inspire others to be free from fear and believe in themselves,” according to the brand. Prices range from $25 to $75.

In addition, Puma — similarly to its 2020 line — has announced that 20% of the collection’s proceeds will go towards the Cara Delevingne Foundation to support various LGBTQIA+ global charities. The brand is also planning to celebrate Pride with a range of events later in the month to raise awareness for topical LGBTQIA+ issues.

Gear up with Puma’s new Pride collection to celebrate love and inclusion — not just next month, but every month.

Pride Suede Sneakers

Puma Pride Suede Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of PUMA

Fierce 2 Pride Women’s Training Shoes

Puma Fierce 2 Pride Women’s Training Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of PUMA

Leadcat Pride Slides

Puma Leadcat Pride Slides CREDIT: Courtesy of PUMA

Pride Men’s Tee

Puma Men’s Pride Tee. CREDIT: Courtesy of PUMA

Pride Men’s Shorts