Puma and Haribo Give the Suede a Sweet Makeover Inspired by the Iconic Gummy Goldbears

Puma has given one of their most popular silhouettes a sugary upgrade.

After joining forces on a first collection last month, Puma and Haribo have teamed up once again to deliver more sweet treats, this time inspired by the candy brand’s Goldbears. Launching on July 2, the second collection will include graphic t-shirts and shorts designed with Puma and Haribo co-branding as well as Goldbears and gold accents.

Also included in the drop are reimagined classic Puma Suedes. The kicks, which will be available in adult, junior, pre-school and infant sizing, will have you craving the beloved candy as they come dressed in all-over red, green and yellow options.

The sneakers also feature a translucent sole with a graphic Goldbears print — a nod to the beloved snack. Additionally, Haribo branding is found on the heel and the shoes also include a Haribo Goldbear hangtag.

Puma x Haribo Suede in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Haribo Suede in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The second Puma x Haribo collection will be available on Puma.com and will retail from $25-$80.

For the first drop, Puma and Haribo delivered new versions of the CA Pro and the Street Rider. The Street Rider — inspired by Haribo’s Happy Cherries, comes in a bright red and green design. Other details include uppers with a translucent TPU overlay and a Haribo Goldbears hangtag. As for the CA Pro, the classic style comes in a white leather upper with a gold heel overlay and piping.

Puma and Haribo aren’t done giving you a sweet tooth. The brands will release additional footwear styles, including an RS-X3 later this summer.