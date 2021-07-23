Puma Just Launched a New Golf Shoe Designed For Golfers of Any Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma is dropping a new sneaker that fans who enjoy golfing should get excited about.

The German sportswear giant revealed the Puma Proadapt Spectra today, and the shoe is loaded with plenty of footwear tech that’s perfect for golfers of any level to wear.

The Puma Proadapt Spectra golf shoe utilizes an Adaptive Fit system on the predominantly white-based upper that features a molded comfort collar combined with a premium Atlantis Leather on the interior. Continuing the design is the Adapt-Wrap tongue that surrounds the foot from the medial side that provides containment for any foot shape. The shoe’s signature detail is the midsole, which is constructed of Adapt foam in the heel to give wearers stable cushioning while providing a ground feel and energy return. Rounding out the design is a translucent outsole with orange spikes for the golf course.

According to Puma, this release is part of its “Only See Great Campaign,” which is aimed to “spark a spirit of optimism, self-belief, hope and community in a year the world is coming together to celebrate moments of greatness in sports.”

The Puma Proadapt Spectra is available now at Cobragolf.com for a retail price of $250. The shoe is available in men’s sizes ranging from 7 up to 14. Additional Puma golf shoes are available via Puma.com

Puma Proadapt Spectra

The medial side of the Puma Proadapt Spectra. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma