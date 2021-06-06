Puma and Video Game Company 2K Give the Court Rider Basketball Shoe a New Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has teamed up with video game company 2K for a collection that includes the Court Rider.

The Puma Court Rider 2K is dressed in vibrant hues, including pink, teal, yellow and blue, with white and light gray consuming most of the upper. To complete the look, the shoe sits atop a white midsole and outsole. And as with all Court Rider shoes, it features performance tech such as comfort-focused, full-length Rider foam midsoles, as well as rubber outsoles and a dynamic lacing system for support and stability.

Aside from the on-court wearability, 2K is offering NBA 2K21 gamers the chance to lace up their MyPlayers in its Puma collection.

Puma Court Rider 2K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The 2K x Puma collection features more than a new-look Court Rider shoe. It also includes an apparel range featuring short- and long-sleeve T-shirts adored with the Puma Hoops mascot, as well as a dual-colored hoodie with a 2K21 graphic.

Consumers can shop the 2K x Puma collection, which ranges in price from $40 to $110, starting June 21 via Puma.com as well as at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Puma Court Rider 2K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Another look at the Puma Court Rider 2K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma