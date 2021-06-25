The Puma Cali Sport Is the Ideal Women’s Summer Sneaker — Here’s What’s Coming and What Is Out Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma will soon deliver another must-have look for its popular Cali Sport Women’s shoe.

The latest style is the Puma Cali Sport Women’s “City Lights” arriving next month. The shoe is dressed in a stealthy black-based color scheme predominantly on the leather upper but is paired with vibrant accents including yellow and orange working their way onto the overlay panels. Completing the look is a stacked rubber midsole and outsole. According to the shoe’s product description, this iteration is designed “for style, engineered for performance and built for your active lifestyle.”

The Puma Cali Sport Women’s “City Lights” arrives on July 15 via Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe will come with a $90 price tag.

Puma Cali Sport Women’s ‘City Lights’

The Puma Cali Sport Women’s “City Lights.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the forthcoming drop, there are plenty of recently released styles that are available to shop now. One of them is the Re.Gen version of the Cali Sport Women’s, which is made from recycled materials and is part of the brand’s larger effort to reduce waste.

The Puma Cali Sport Mix is also available and as the name suggests, the shoe features various materials on the upper, including leather and suede and is combined with stacked rubber tooling.

Puma Cali Sport Women’s Re.Gen

The Puma Cali Sport Women’s Re.Gen. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Cali Sport Women’s Mix