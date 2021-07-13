×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Prada and Adidas’ A+P Luna Rossa 21 Collab Is Releasing In New Colorways Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 'Core Black'
The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in "Core Black."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Prada and Adidas have teamed up once again, and just like their last drop, the collaboration will bring together high fashion and athletic wear.

After introducing the collaborative Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in a clean white-based colorway in December, the brands will deliver the shoe in “Core Black” and “Matte Silver” next week. According to the shoes’ product descriptions, the model is inspired by the iconic design of the Prada America’s Cup boat shoe of 1997.

The Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe carries a similar aesthetic to the fashion label’s popular Americas Cup silhouette but features the footwear brand’s latest tech. Keeping in line with the Three Stripes’ dedication to sustainability the upper is constructed with Primegreen that’s made from renewed and recycled materials. Additional details include  Prada’s iconic red racing stripe and Adidas’ Trefoil logo along with heel. Rounding out the design of the shoe is a Boost-cushioned midsole and an ultra-durable Continental rubber outsole. The shoe also includes special packaging, which includes a special shoe bag made of technical fabric.

The Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in the “Core Black” and “Matte Silver” colorways will be released on July 19 at 10 a.m. ET via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers. Each style comes with a $695 price tag.

In addition to the A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe, Prada has also collaborated with Adidas on several Superstar styles last year.

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 ‘Matte Silver’

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 'Matte Silver'
The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in “Matte Silver.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 'Matte Silver' $695
Buy it

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 ‘Core Black’

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 'Core Black'
The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in “Core Black.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa 21 'Core Black' $695
Buy it
Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad