Prada and Adidas’ A+P Luna Rossa 21 Collab Is Releasing In New Colorways Soon

Prada and Adidas have teamed up once again, and just like their last drop, the collaboration will bring together high fashion and athletic wear.

After introducing the collaborative Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in a clean white-based colorway in December, the brands will deliver the shoe in “Core Black” and “Matte Silver” next week. According to the shoes’ product descriptions, the model is inspired by the iconic design of the Prada America’s Cup boat shoe of 1997.

The Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe carries a similar aesthetic to the fashion label’s popular Americas Cup silhouette but features the footwear brand’s latest tech. Keeping in line with the Three Stripes’ dedication to sustainability the upper is constructed with Primegreen that’s made from renewed and recycled materials. Additional details include Prada’s iconic red racing stripe and Adidas’ Trefoil logo along with heel. Rounding out the design of the shoe is a Boost-cushioned midsole and an ultra-durable Continental rubber outsole. The shoe also includes special packaging, which includes a special shoe bag made of technical fabric.

The Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in the “Core Black” and “Matte Silver” colorways will be released on July 19 at 10 a.m. ET via the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers. Each style comes with a $695 price tag.

In addition to the A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe, Prada has also collaborated with Adidas on several Superstar styles last year.

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 ‘Matte Silver’

The lateral side of the Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 in “Matte Silver.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Prada x Adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 ‘Core Black’