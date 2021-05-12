Vans and Parks Project Explore the Great Outdoors With Their Latest Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has another sneaker collaboration coming in May.

After unveiling a set of SpongeBob Squarepants-inspired sneakers last week, the California-based skatewear brand has come together with the Parks Project to celebrate their shared affinity for the great outdoors with a new three-shoe collection. The Parks Project was founded by Eshelman and Sevag Kazanci in 2014, and to date, the organization has given back more than $1.3 million to national parks through the sales of specialty items, all inspired by various parks.

The silhouettes in the group include new iterations of the Vans Old-Skool, Sk8-Hi, Authentic and the UltraRange Exo SE. The pairs feature Parks Project’s mission statement of “Leave It Better Than You Found It” printed on each silhouette. Also included in this project are apparel pieces including T-shirts, hoodies and hats donning bold tie-dye patterns.

In addition to the release of their collaborative footwear collection, the partnership will give $250,000 to the National Parks Conservation Association.

“As a native Californian, Vans epitomizes the West Coast lifestyle,” Parks Project CEO and co-founder Keith Eshelman said in a statement. “This opportunity to create a collection together was a dream of mine and I hope it inspires a new generation of outdoor adventurers to leave the outdoors better than they found it.”

The Parks Project x Vans collection will be available beginning this month at Parksproject.us, Vans.com and at select retailers.

The Parks Project x Vans UltraRange Exo SE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans