Images of a Bold New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Lemonade’ Colorway Surface

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new collaboration between Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label and Nike is in the works.

The label shared images of the forthcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade” on social media today, which is a new colorway of the classic Swoosh model reimagined through the lens of Abloh. According to the Instagram caption, this bold sneaker is designed in conjunction with Abloh’s forthcoming “Figures of Speech” ICA Boston museum art exhibition opening this summer and is what the staff of the exhibit will be wearing.

The look of the collaborative style sports a tonal yellow makeup covering the upper’s leather build and is paired with matching yellow shoelaces. Abloh puts his own spin on the classic silhouette by exposing the foam on the tongue and ankle collar along with applying a deconstructed silver Swoosh on the sides. Adding to the overall look is the yellow zip tie accessory attached to the laces along with a matching yellow sole.

The partnership between Off-White and Nike kicked off in September 2017 with the release of their now-coveted “The Ten” sneaker collection. Thus far, the collaborators have delivered a total of six Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low styles, including two “MoMA” and “MCA” iterations inspired by Abloh’s art exhibitions in their respective museums.

At time of publication, neither Abloh or Nike have confirmed release info for the Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.”

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Prior to the release of the “Lemonade” colorway, fans can shop the previous museum-inspired “MoMA” and “MCA” Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low now on StockX. The “MoMA” colorway of the shoe at the time of publication starts at $7,500 for a men’s size 6 while the “MCA” makeup has the lowest asking price of $1,625 for a men’s size 14.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MoMA”

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “MoMA.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘MCA’