An Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Collab Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

A new collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand appears to be in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info on the forthcoming project on Instagram this week, which stated that an Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low collab is expected to release sometime this fall season. Given its distant release date, photos of the purported shoe have yet to surface but the account shared a mock-up depiction providing fans with an idea of what the collab could look like.

The purported collab will wear the silhouette’s original white and red color scheme that was designed to represent the Chicago Bulls’ team hues during Michael Jordan’s heyday in the NBA. The account also revealed that Abloh will be adding his own touch to the shoe by applying Off-White’s signature branding on the medial portion, exposing the foam on the collar, and adding a cracked design to the midsole for a vintage aesthetic.

Although the early info was shared by @zSneakerheadz, the release has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Abloh and Jordan Brand dropped their first collab together in 2017 with their now-coveted Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” as part of a multi-shoe collection called “The Ten.” Most recently, the designer released his own version of the Jordan 5 last year, which is still available on the secondary market.

On StockX, the lowest ask for the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in “Black” at the time of publication is $450 for a men’s 3.5 and the highest bid of $1,070 for a men’s size 13.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” collab is also on the platform with the lowest asking price of $445 for a men’s size 4.5 and the highest bid of $700 for a men’s size 16.

Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ‘Black’

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5. CREDIT: Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ‘Sail’