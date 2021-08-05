Nike Released New ZoomX Dragonfly Racing Spike That’s Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike just launched a new racing spike for track & field athletes of any level.

Available now on Nike’s website is the latest ZoomX Dragonfly racing spike in the “Rawdacious” colorway specifically for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and certain sizes of the style are already selling out. At the time of publication, the shoe is still in stock in a men’s size 4 as well as from men’s size 10.5 up to a men’s size 15.

The “Rawdacious” iteration of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly features a white lightweight mesh upper that’s paired with a wavy Swoosh logo on the lateral side and an overlapping logo on the medial portion, which represents the original Swoosh design combined with the current version. The spike’s standout element is the ZoomX foam midsole delivering optimal energy return and impact protection on the track.

The Swoosh wrote for the shoe’s product description that “This special edition colorway celebrates unity as athletes worldwide emerge from the year’s past events to compete. It’s a celebration of sport, humanity and our ability to push through the toughest of challenges.”

Fans of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly “Rawdacious” style can shop the look now at Nike.com for a retail price of $150.

Nike ZoomX Dragonfly ‘Rawdacious’

The lateral side of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike ZoomX Dragonfly “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike