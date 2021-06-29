Nike Basketball Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Next Signature Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only does Giannis Antetokounmpo only need two more wins before clinching his first NBA Finals appearance, but he will likely be playing those games in his next Nike signature sneaker.

The sportswear giant unveiled the release info for the Nike Zoom Freak 3 today, with the latest shoe’s first two makeups dropping this week.

The Swoosh stated that the design of the former two-time NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year’s latest signature shoe is “built for creating space through radical downhill angles.” The silhouette supports his dominant style of play with a low-cut engineered upper that’s combined with a midfoot strap to ensure that his center of gravity won’t shift over the footbed. The shoe’s standout design in the midsole, which features two Zoom Air units at the forefoot providing energy absorption and on-court responsiveness.

“One of the hallmarks of his athleticism is transferring energy quickly from leg to leg to maneuver his body through gaps,” said Ross Klein, the Senior Creative Director for Men’s Performance Footwear at Nike. “Giannis works his foot like a gas and brake. He also works all different angles of his foot as he’s driving to the basket, so we wanted to contour the design to fit the way he transitions from step to step.”

The Nike Zoom Freak 3 will be released in the black and purple “Project 34” iteration and the orange “Freak” colorway at select Nike Basketball retailers globally this Thursday and will release at Nike.com in North America in August.

Prior to the release of the Zoom Freak 3, fans of Antetokounmpo’s signature line can pick up his Nike Zoom Freak 2 shoe now. A multicolored iteration of the shoe is available via Nike.com for $120 in sizes ranging from men’s 3.5 up to a men’s 18.

