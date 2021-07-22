×
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s New Nike Basketball Shoe Just Launched

By Victor Deng
Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Project 34'
The Nike Zoom Freak 3 "Project 34."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A 50-year drought without an NBA championship in Milwaukee ended on Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals led by the efforts of the team’s superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Shortly after the victory, Nike released Antetokounmpo’s latest signature basketball shoe.

Available now at Nike.com is the Zoom Freak 3 in the stealthy black and purple “Project 34” colorway. The sneaker was unveiled in June, which the brand confirmed the silhouette was designed to get the most from Antetokounmpo’s unique basketball skillset and amplify his impact on the court.

The shoe features a mesh-based upper that’s combined with a hook-and-loop strap on the midfoot for containment while a silver reverse Swoosh branding appears by the ankle collar. The shoe’s standout design is the midsole, which is equipped with two responsive Zoom Air units under the balls of the feet to help absorb energy while an external piece of lightweight TPU is formed into the outer portion of the midsole providing foot stability during quick lateral movements.

The Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34” is available now at Nike.com in sizes ranging from a men’s 3.5 up to a men’s 18. The shoe comes with a $120 price tag.

In addition to launching the Zoom Freak 3, Nike also took to social media this week to congratulate Antetokounmpo and his Bucks squad.

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.”
Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Project 34' $120
The medial side of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.”
A top-down view of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.”
The heel of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.”
The outsole of the Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.”
Access exclusive content

