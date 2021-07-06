Nike’s Waffle One Is the Ideal Summer Sneaker — and There Are Plenty of New Colorways to Choose From

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After making its debut as a limited collaboration with The Whitaker Group in February, fans of Nike’s latest Waffle silhouette can now add a pair to their summer rotation.

Available now at Nike.com is the Waffle One is both men’s and women’s sizing. The Swoosh’s new Waffle silhouette is an ideal shoe to pair with your warm weather wardrobe as it offers a relaxed look due to its breathable transparent mesh upper that’s combined with premium soft suede overlay panels, which add an extra dimension. Additional details include a TPU heel clip that provides additional support while the stitching by the ankle collar gives the shoe a DIY look. The heritage Nike Waffle outsole design has been updated for this model as it features new molded lugs for additional support, traction and durability.

Nike’s original Waffle running sneakers were invented by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1977 after he watched his wife, Barbra, make breakfast on a waffle iron. Instead of applying batter to the waffle iron, he swapped it for rubber, which turned into the now-classic Waffle outsole.

The Nike Waffle One is available now in a bevy of colorways at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoes retail for $100 each.

Nike Waffle One ‘Electric Green’

The lateral side of the Nike Waffle One “Electric Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Waffle One ‘Racer Blue’

The lateral side of the Nike Waffle One “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Waffle One Women’s ‘Team Orange’

The lateral side of the Nike Waffle One Women’s “Team Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Waffle One Women’s ‘Bleached Aqua’