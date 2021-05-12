Nike Is Celebrating Skateboarding Icon Paul Rodriguez With the SB Dunk Low ‘What The Paul’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Skateboarding is celebrating one of its longtime endorsers with the next SB Dunk Low release.

The Swoosh announced via the SNKRS app that it will deliver the SB Dunk Low “What The Paul” before the month’s end. The look of the shoe celebrates legendary skateboarder and longtime Nike endorser Paul Rodriguez and his ten signature shoes with the brand.

The shoe’s “What The” nickname refers to the mismatched panels that are featured on both the left and right shoe to create an entirely new design. In the sneaker’s product description, this Dunk colorway incorporates details from “memorable colorways of each of those styles, resulting in an eclectic tapestry that celebrates the rich stories behind every material, graphic and hue we’ve seen over the course of P-Rod’s run with Nike Skateboarding.”

Nike SB first introduced its bold “What The” theme on the SB Dunk Low in 2007, and similar to the aforementioned pair inspired by Rodriguez, it features a mismatched design pulled from the brand’s iconic SB Dunk makeups. The SB Dunk Low “What The” remains one of the brand’s most coveted iterations and fetches upward of $25,000 and more on the secondary marketplace including StockX.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul” will be released on May 24 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $150.

Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul”

The lateral side of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike