Nike Celebrates the Unity of Sports With New ‘Rawdacious’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is giving some of its popular performance sneakers a new colorway for this month’s summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The sportswear brand unveiled its new “Rawdacious” collection yesterday, which is the brand’s latest color palette symbolizing the unity of sports. The latest makeup features white as the primary look and is combined with bold pink blast, total orange and bright crimson accents. According to the Swoosh, the color blocking also highlights each footwear’s technical components. This includes the Zoom Air units in the Nike Running silhouettes including the Air Zoom Maxfly sprint spike’s volt green and orange detailing.

The “Rawdacious” colorway isn’t only coming to Nike Running silhouettes. The brand also revealed that the bold iteration is coming to Nike Basketball’s Air Zoom G.T. Run, and Nike SB’s Nyjah Free 2, Nike SB Shane, Nike SB Zoom Janoski and Nike SB Bruin React models.

“Color has the nuanced ability to invite both reaction and reflection at once,” said Martha Moore, Nike’s VP of Central Color Product Design. “You see a color, and you immediately react in a certain way. Color can also open the door to history, connections to other disciplines and to memory. In creating this year’s palette, we worked to consider color holistically to best represent a moment in time.”

Nike’s “Rawdacious” colorway of select performance and lifestyle footwear will arrive at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers throughout the summer.

The Nike Pegasus 38 “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Tiempo 18 “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run “Rawdacious.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike