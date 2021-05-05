The PlayStation 5 Inspires Paul George’s New Nike Sneaker

Paul George is bringing together the worlds of basketball and gaming by partnering with PlayStation for his latest sneaker release.

After dropping three iterations of the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 in November 2018, the sportswear giant and the popular gaming company linked up once again but this time to introduce a new Nike PG 5 colorway hitting shelves before the end of this month.

According to PlayStation, designers from both parties “including Yujin Morisawa – the artist behind the PS5 console’s design – worked closely together to bring the spirit of my game and the look of PS5 to life in this unique collaboration.” The shoe boasts a distinctive white-based color scheme paired with blue and black accents to mirror the look of the PlayStation 5 gaming console. In addition, classic PlayStation logos also make an appearance on the shoe including the buttons on a DualSense controller printed on the heel counter, co-branding stamped on the tongue and PS5 branding on the midsole.

George isn’t the only Nike endorser to collaborate with PlayStation in the past year. Rap star Travis Scott partnered with the gaming company in October 2020 to create an unreleased Nike Dunk Low and announced that he joined the PlayStation team as a strategic creative partner.

The PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5” will release on May 27 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5”

The lateral side of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the PlayStation x Nike PG 5 “PS5.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.