Nike Continues Its Annual Celebration of Native Americans With a New N7 Collection

Nike is continuing its annual celebration of the Native American community with a new N7 sneaker collection.

The sportswear giant has revealed the latest entry to its popular N7 collection, which serves as the brand’s long-term commitment in representing the Native American community. The footwear in this year’s capsule will include the Dunk Low, the Air Zoom Type and the Kyrie Low 4. The looks will represent the stories of athletes Lyle Thompson, Lauren Schad and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, respectively, and their ties to Native American culture.

Thompson’s new Dunk Low style is equipped with braided details throughout the shoe’s upper as a nod to the traditional Indigenous hairstyle worn by him and his brothers. The shoe also wears a purple-based color scheme representing the Iroquois Confederacy flag.

For the Nike Air Zoom Type “N7” by Schad, she used her shoe to reference the Lakota tribe’s cultural symbol of the medicine wheel, which represents balance and the four directions. The shoe also took inspiration from the unique porcupine quill art that originated from her tribe.

Rounding out the footwear for this latest Nike N7 collection is Irving’s Kyrie Low 4. For the shoe’s latest colorway, the colors and the details take inspiration from the eye-catching star quilt that was gifted to him when he received his Lakota name from his Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The Nike N7 collection for summer ’21 will be released on June 21 in the U.S. and Canada via Nike.com, as well as at select Nike and Hibbett Sports stores.

