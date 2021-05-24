The Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low ‘Miami Nights’ Is Returning for the First Time in 10 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most celebrated Nike LeBron sneakers is making a comeback.

The brand revealed release details for the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights,” a colorway of LeBron James’ eighth signature shoe that debuted in 2011, which is returning to stores next month.

According to the shoe’s product description, the look pays homage to the nightlife in Miami, which was where James played as a member of the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. The LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights” features a bold color scheme of solar red and glass blue hues covering a majority of the shoe, combined with black speckled graphics throughout the upper. Breaking up the design are white hits on the eyestay, shoelaces and on the top of the midsole. Rounding out the look is a solar red 360-degree Max Air-cushioning on the bottom of the midsole and outsole.

In addition to the aforementioned style, the popular Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” is also reportedly receiving a reissue sometime this spring season, but the release details have not yet been announced by the brand.

The Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights” will be released via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers on June 4. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights”

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low “Miami Nights.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike