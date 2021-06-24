The Coveted Nike LeBron 8 ‘South Beach’ Is Returning in July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last year, reports began to circulate on social media that the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach,” which debuted in 2010, is making its way back to sneaker shelves this year. Now, the Swoosh has confirmed that the coveted shoe is returning and fans won’t have to wait long before getting their hands on a pair.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS app that the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” is launching next month. This boldly colored iteration of LeBron James’ eighth signature basketball shoe launched prior to the start of the 2010-11 NBA season as a nod to King James’ first year with the Miami Heat. The upper is dominated by an aquamarine hue and accented with neon pink and black accents on the eyelets and shoelaces. Completing the design is a full-length Max Air 360-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” will be released on July 10 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball stockists. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

Nike LeBron 8 ‘South Beach’

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the forthcoming release, you can pick up of 2010 release today on the resale market.

StockX has pairs available at the time of publication with the lowest ask of $798 for a men’s size 8 and upwards of $2,500 for a men’s size 14.