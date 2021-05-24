Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Celebrate Their Friendship With Latest Nike KD 14 and Kyrie 7 Releases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only are NBA stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teammates as members of the Brooklyn Nets, but they are also great friends off the court. Celebrating the bond between the two is the latest set of Nike KD 14 and Kyrie 7 releases hitting shelves soon.

Nike confirmed on the SNKRS app that it will deliver the KD 14 and 7 “Ky-D” pack next week, with each colorway referencing each other’s signature lines. For the KD 14 colorway, the look of the shoe is pulled from the Kyrie 1 “Dream” that debuted in 2014 and is applied to KD’s current on-court silhouette. The upper wears a predominantly black color scheme on the mid-cut upper that’s paired with a geometric pattern throughout the shoe. Although the look of the KD 14 “Ky-D” is inspired by the Kyrie 1, the shoe’s tech remains intact with a midsole that features a combination of Zoom Air Strobel and Cushlon cushioning.

As for the Kyrie 7 “Ky-D,” the look of the shoe is inspired by the coveted KD 4 “Weatherman” colorway from 2011. To pull the theme off, the new Irving signature shoe adopts a bold green hue that coves a majority upper before its met by graphics of a typographical map, which are applied to the sock liner and heel counter. Rounding out the design is a black Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a multicolored outsole.

Both the Kyrie 7 and KD 14 “Ky-D” will be released on June 5 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $140 and $150, respectively.

Nike KD 14 “Ky-D”

The lateral side of the Nike KD 14 “Ky-D.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Kyrie 7 “Ky-D”