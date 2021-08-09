Nike Celebrates South Korea With an Exclusive Dunk Low

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike continues to deliver new iterations of the popular Dunk. This time, the Swoosh is celebrating South Korea with an exclusive Dunk Low style arriving soon.

What does Korea look like as interpreted through the Heritage Basketball Franchise? The Dunk Low ‘Seoul’ was inspired by the Korean Taegeukgi,” the sportswear brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Dunk Low “Seoul” features a premium white patent leather upper to symbolize peace and is contrasted by black tumbled leather overlay panels. The sportswear brand also applied mismatched red and blue accents on the shoe’s Swoosh branding that’s inspired by the South Korean flag often referred to as “Taegeukgi.” The aforementioned South Korean flag also makes an appearance on the tongue tag while the Nike branding appears in Korean on the heel tab. Finishing off the design is a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

This “Seoul” iteration of the low-top model isn’t the only South Korean-inspired look that the brand has delivered in the past year. Nike teamed up with Kasina in Sept. 2020 to collaborate on two Dunk Low styles inspired by Seoul.

The Nike Dunk Low “Seoul” is releasing this Thursday at 12 p.m. exclusively at the SNKRS Korea. The shoes retail for 129,000 won, which converts to $113.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Seoul’

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Seoul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Seoul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low “Seoul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low “Seoul.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike