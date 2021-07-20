The Nike Dunk Low ‘Light Soft Pink’ Debuts This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike continues to give its ever-popular Dunk shoe new makeovers and the latest style of the shoe will hit shelves this month.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink” is launching on July 31.

The Nike Dunk debuted in 1985 and was originally designed as a performance basketball shoe but as the years passed, the shoes have become a popular lifestyle option amongst sneaker fans.

The forthcoming iteration of the low-top model features a premium leather construction on the upper and dons a pink-based color scheme combined with light green overlay panels and purple-colored Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a green rubber outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink” will be released on July 31 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag.

In addition to delivering new iterations of the popular Dunk Low, Nike just launched its new Glide FlyEase Premium shoe ahead of this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was designed for the winning athletes to wear at the medal stands.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Light Soft Pink’

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low “Light Soft Pink.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike