Nike Is Releasing a Bodega-Inspired Dunk Low ‘Free.99’ Shoe in June

By Victor Deng
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nike Dunk Low continues to be one of the most popular silhouettes in 2021, and next month, the Swoosh will deliver a new iteration of the shoe. For the latest look, the brand is paying homage to bodegas.

The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS app that it will deliver the Nike Dunk Low “Free.99” next month. The shoe wears a black-based leather upper that’s complemented with mismatched multicolored overlay panels from the right shoe to the left. Adding to the look are black shoelaces, “Free.99” branded footbeds, white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

According to the product description, this style features “an eclectic combination of pastel shades and a ‘Free.99’ graphic that pays homage to the bodegas that supply candy for springtime celebrations.”

The Nike Dunk Low “Free.99” will be released on June 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $110 price tag.

Nike introduced the Dunk in 1985, and decades later the company continues to release new colorways of the shoe. The silhouette was initially a performance basketball shoe but is now one of Nike’s most popular lifestyle offerings.

Buy: Nike Dunk Low 'Free.99' $110
