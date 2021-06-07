Japan-Exclusive Colorways From 2001 Inspires This Nike Dunk Low

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to the “Free.99” colorway dropping soon, Nike is introducing another new iteration of its popular Dunk Low this month. For the latest look, the brand is using throwback colorways of the shoe as inspiration.

The Swoosh confirmed via the SNKRS app that it will deliver the Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” before the month’s end. According to the product description of the shoe, “this edition pays homage to a trio of Japan-exclusive styles from 2001 by utilizing soft material textures and eclectic hues.” The colorways that the brand is referring to are the “Plum,” “Ceramic” and “Veneer” iterations of the shoe that are were unofficially dubbed the “Ugly Duckling” pack due to their suede-based upper and their intricate color combinations.

The style isn’t offered in its traditional leather build for the shoe’s upper as previously mentioned. Instead, it opts for a premium suede-based construction while donning a combination of brown and olive hues and is paired with gold accents on the Swoosh branding, shoelaces and heel tab. Breaking up the look is a white midsole and a gold outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” will be released on June 17 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $110.

Nike Dunk Low ‘Dusty Olive’

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike