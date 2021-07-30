Nike Adds a Platform Sole to the Timeless Blazer Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike just gave one of its most iconic basketball sneakers a new look.

Available now at Nike.com is the women’s specific Nike Blazer Low Platform shoe, which is the latest take on the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette. The Nike Blazer debuted in 1973 and the shoe gets its name from its local professional basketball team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Swoosh kept it simple for the first three iterations of the shoe featuring two white-based colorways including one pair donning black and gray overlay panels while the final style comes in a black-based upper with white Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoes’ standout design is the elevated platform midsole.

“Praised for its classic simplicity and comfort, the Nike Blazer Low Platform elevates the hoops icon. The lifted midsole/outsole adds a confident look to the classic silhouette while the upper keeps the sleek proportions of the original. Throwback materials combine with a retro Swoosh design and super-soft low-cut collar to create a must-have wardrobe staple that rises to any occasion,” the brand wrote for the shoes’ product descriptions. The three iterations of the Nike Blazer Low Platform women’s shoe are available for purchase at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $95 each. Nike Blazer Low Platform

