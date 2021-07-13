A USA-Themed Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 Is Releasing Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of Nike’s most iconic basketball shoes is making a comeback and the forthcoming pair is dressed in a colorway that’s perfect for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Returning to sneaker shelves this weekend is the classic Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 in a USA-inspired iteration. Designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max2 CB ’94 was created in 1994 as a signature basketball shoe for NBA legend Charles Barkley.

“This high-top hardwood classic speaks for itself, combining Americana attitude with a fierce game and delivering the same backboard-shattering style and redefined comfort it did in the ’90s,” Nike wrote in the product description for the style.

This iteration of the Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 features an obsidian-based upper constructed of real and synthetic leather for durability while maintaining a throwback-inspired aesthetic while the mesh tongue provides breathability. The patriotic look continues with red accents covering the sock liner and Nike branding on the side panels and heel tab. Rounding out the look is a white Max Air-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The USA-themed Nike Air Max2 CB ’94 will be released this Saturday at Nike.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will retail for $160.

Nike Air Max2 CB ’94

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max2 CB ’94. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max2 CB ’94. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max2 CB ’94. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max2 CB ’94. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike