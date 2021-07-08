Nike Covers Its Latest Air Max 90 Styles In Polka Dots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Max 90 are over, Nike still has new iterations of its popular running shoe on the way.

Available now on the SNKRS app is the Air Max 90 in the “White Polka” and “Shimmer Polka” styles. The two latest iterations of the running-turned-lifestyle silhouette feature multicolored dots covering the entirety of the mesh and leather-based uppers. The “White Polka” makeup wears various gray tones while the “Shimmer Polka” colorway comes in tan and sail hues. Additional details include altered branding on the tongue and heel tabs providing another element to the duo’s bold style. Rounding out the looks are matching Air Max-cushioned midsoles and translucent outsoles.

“The classic silhouette stands unchanged for good reason—but that doesn’t mean the look can’t learn some new tricks,” which is what Nike said on the shoes’ product description about the latest looks.

The Nike Air Max 90 “White Polka” and “Shimmer Polka” makeups are available now via SNKRS for $150 each. At the time of publication, select sizes of both pairs are starting to sell out fast so it’s advised that fans who are looking to add a pair to their collection should not hesitate.

Nike Air Max 90 ‘White Polka’

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 90 “White Polka.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Max 90 ‘Shimmer Polka’

The Nike Air Max 90 “Shimmer Polka.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike