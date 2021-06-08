Nike’s Air Force 1 Low ‘Goddess of Victory’ Gives the Sneaker Wings

Nike is giving the Air Force 1 Low a mythological upgrade.

This week, images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory” surfaced, unveiling the iconic shoe dressed in a soft white colorway featuring leather uppers with portions utilizing a contrasting textured design. Elsewhere on the shoe, the signature embossed “Air” is found on the midsole and “Nike Air” is embroidered on one heel with a branch found on the other.

The most standout element, however, is the shoe’s tongue. This piece is elongated with a mesh fabric finalized with a rigid design made to look like wings as a tribute to the goddess — whose name is none other than, Nike. Other details include the definition of Nike, “Ancient Greek Goddess of Victory,” written on the insole. At the laces, a glitzy studded feature is seen — giving the kick a bit of added glamour.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Although Nike has not revealed any release information, reports have revealed that the sneaker will drop soon and will retail for $130 at Nike.com.

And the Air Force 1 Low “Goddess of Victory” isn’t the only new version of the silhouette to emerge just in time for summer.

Late last month, images of a bold new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade” colorway surfaced. Reimagined through the lens of Virgil Abloh, this sneaker is designed in conjunction with the designer’s forthcoming “Figures of Speech” ICA Boston museum art exhibition opening this summer and is what the staff of the exhibit will be wearing, according to the label’s Instagram caption. The look of the collaborative style sports a tonal yellow makeup covering the upper’s leather build and is paired with matching yellow shoelaces.

At time of publication, neither Abloh or Nike have confirmed release info for the Air Force 1 Low “Lemonade.”