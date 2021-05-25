Puma & Nickelodeon Have a Rugrats Collection on the Way That Includes a New-Look Future Rider

Puma is paying tribute to the favorite adventure-loving babies of the 1990s.

The sportswear company has teamed up with Nickelodeon to release a Rugrats collaboration in honor of the beloved series’ 30th anniversary. The seven-piece collection, which launches this summer, will be nostalgic for fans as it features a t-shirt adorned with a graphic of the tiny crew (Tommy, Susie, Chuckie, Phil and Lil DeVille, Angelica and Kimi) as well as a hooded sweatshirt featuring Tommy’s family dog, Spike.

Also included in the capsule are three footwear styles that are dressed in vibrant colors that pay homage to the lively decade. First up is the Future Rider x Rugrats, which Puma and Nickelodeon upgraded with teal mesh uppers and contrasting purple overlays as well as yellow details — giving the silhouette a comforting retro feel. Next up is the Classic Suede, which has been designed with black suede uppers with purple laces.

Puma x Nickelodeon Rugrats Future Rider. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Both the Future Rider and Classic Suede are only available in kids sizing. For the grownups, Puma is offering the Court Rider x Rugrats, which covers the uppers in a turquoise shade with contrasting lime green and purple paneling. Nickelodeon’s signature orange splat logo is found at the tongue with the Puma motif at the center.

Puma x Nickelodeon Rugrats Classic Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Nickelodeon Rugrats Court Rider CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The collection will drop on June 4 and will retail for $40 to $100. The line will be available at Puma.com, Puma retail locations and at FootLocker.com.

The “Rugrats” first aired in 1991 and followed Tommy and his best friend Chuckie as they explored life as babies. The series ran for nine seasons before ending in 2004.