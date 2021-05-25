NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Honors His Hometown With the Latest New Balance Kawhi Sneaker Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The latest colorway of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s signature New Balance shoe is honoring the baller’s hometown of Moreno Valley.

The first New Balance Kawhi style to hit shelves in June is the “Moreno Valley” makeup, which the two-time NBA Champion already debuted on the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Playoffs. According to the brand, celebrating the Southern California city that he’s from has always been a goal of Leonard, and launching the style at the start of the playoffs during a year filled with adversity seemed like the most appropriate time.

The New Balance Kawhi “Moreno Valley” sports a blue-based upper that’s contrasted by yellow and green quarter panels, a color scheme inspired by the look of the Moreno Valley seal, which is stamped on the tongue. Adding to the design is a responsive FuelCell midsole made to offer support and energy return and a full-length performance plate tucked within to help players when they’re cutting and jumping on the court.

The New Balance Kawhi “Moreno Valley.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“Kawhi is one of the faces of New Balance precisely because he emulates our values, specifically caring for our local communities,” Jonathan Grondin, New Balance design director of field of play and basketball, said in an statement. “The ‘Moreno Valley’ colorway, along with the court donation, is a testament to Kawhi’s commitment to his roots in southern California and not letting his success overshadow the importance of making a positive impact on younger generations.”

The New Balance Kawhi “Moreno Valley” is releasing on June 1 via Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

