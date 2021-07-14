New Balance Adds Cheetah Print to Its Popular Fresh Foam Roav v2 Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After making its retail debut in the brand’s running line this year, New Balance has added new styles of its Fresh Foam Roav v2 shoe to its product offerings.

Available now at Newbalance.com is the performance-based New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2 in various styles including a women’s exclusive colorway that features cheetah print.

According to the shoe’s product description, the silhouette is designed to keep wearers comfortable all day whether they’re lacing up the shoe for the gym or to wear casually. This is achieved with the breathable mesh constructed for the shoe’s upper that’s paired with a cheetah-inspired graphic covering the heel counter. Adding to the design is New Balance’s signature “N” branding stamped on the sides while the name of the silhouette is stamped on the tongue tag. Rounding out the design is the plush Fresh Foam midsole that features rubber pods on the outsole providing abrasion resistance where needed.

The cheetah print-covered New Balance Foam Roav v2 is available now in women’s sizing at Newbalance.com. The shoe comes with an $80 price tag. At the time of publication, fans can pick up the style in sizes ranging from 5 to 12 in standard and wide widths.

